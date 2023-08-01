Open Menu

12 Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2023 | 04:10 PM

12 arrested, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Police, in a crackdown on weapon holders and drug pushers, arrested 12 criminals across the district on Tuesday.

Police said teams of different police stations raided various localities and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain.

Police recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, four rounds,490 bullets and cash.

