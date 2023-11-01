Open Menu

12 Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2023 | 02:00 PM

12 arrested, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Police started a crackdown on illegal weapon holders and drug-pushers,

and arrested 12 accused in the district on Wednesday.

Police said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested

Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir

and Zain.

Police recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs,

494 rounds and cash from them.

