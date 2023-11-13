12 Arrested, Weapons Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2023 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Police launched a crackdown against illegal weapon holders and drug pushers
besides arresting 12 accused in the district on Monday.
Police said that the teams of different police stations raided at various localities
and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shamus, Shahid, Arif, Rehan,
Majid, Mubashir and Zain.
Police recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three kalashnikovs , 494 bullets
and cash.