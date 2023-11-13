12 arrested, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Police launched a crackdown against illegal weapon holders and drug pushers

besides arresting 12 accused in the district on Monday.

Police said that the teams of different police stations raided at various localities

and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shamus, Shahid, Arif, Rehan,

Majid, Mubashir and Zain.

Police recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three kalashnikovs , 494 bullets

and cash.