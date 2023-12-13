12 arrested, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Police on Wednesday launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested

12 accused in the district.

Police said different police stations raided various places and arrested Naveed, Saleem,

Arslan,Tahir, Wajid, Shamus, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain.

Police recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, 494 rounds

and cash in millions of rupees.