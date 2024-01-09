12 arrested, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Police, after launching a massive crackdown, arrested 12 criminals in the district

on Tuesday.

Police said officials raided different localities and arrested Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Tahir,

Aslam, Suleman, Nouman, Ehsaan, Yasin, khawer, Yamean and Anwer.

Police also recovered 190 liters of liquor, 1.4-kg of hashish, 1.2-kg of heroin, five pistols,

three guns, 234 rounds and valuables.