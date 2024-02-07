12 Arrested, Weapons Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Police on Wednesday launched a massive crackdown against criminals and
claimed to have arrested 12 accused.
A police spokesman said policemen raided different localities and arrested Shakoor,
Abdul Rehman, Tahir, Naeem, Saleem Nadeem and others besides recovering 2-kg
of Hashish,1-kg hereon, seven pistols, three guns, 233 rounds and valuables.
