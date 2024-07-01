12 Arrested, Weapons Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The police on Monday claimed to have arrested 12 criminals from various parts of the
district and recovered contraband from their possession.
In a crackdown against outlaws, teams of different police stations raided various localities
and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir
and Zain.
The police also recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three kalashnikovs,
490 rounds and cash.
