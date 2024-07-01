12 arrested, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The police on Monday claimed to have arrested 12 criminals from various parts of the

district and recovered contraband from their possession.

In a crackdown against outlaws, teams of different police stations raided various localities

and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir

and Zain.

The police also recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three kalashnikovs,

490 rounds and cash.