12 Arrested, Weapons Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 12:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The police arrested 12 accused from various parts of the district and recovered
weapons and contraband from them.
Different police stations conducted raids and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid,
Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain.
The police also recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs,
490 rounds and cash in millions of rupees from the accused.
