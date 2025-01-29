12 arrested, weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The police arrested 12 criminals from various parts of the district

and recovered contraband from them.

Teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan,

Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain.

The police recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs,

490 rounds and cash in millions of rupees from them.