12 arrested, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The police arrested 12 criminals from various parts of the district and

recovered contraband from them.

Teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan,

Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain.

The police recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, 490 rounds

and millions of rupees.