12 arrested, weapons seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The police arrested 12 accused and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

The police said teams of different police station conducted raids and arrested 12 accused besides recovering 10 pistols, a gun and 10 liter of liquor.

The accused were Wali Khan, Amir, Sohail, Zafar, Zeeshan, Sultan, Shakeel, Bilal,Sajid, Sohaib and others.

The police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.