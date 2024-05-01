12 arrested, weapons,narcotics recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Police arrested 12 criminals from various parts of the district on Wednesday

and recovered contraband from them.

In a crackdown, teams of different police stations raided various localities and arrested

Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain.

Police also recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, 490 rounds

and cash.