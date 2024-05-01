12 Arrested, Weapons,narcotics Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2024 | 11:20 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Police arrested 12 criminals from various parts of the district on Wednesday
and recovered contraband from them.
In a crackdown, teams of different police stations raided various localities and arrested
Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain.
Police also recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, 490 rounds
and cash.
