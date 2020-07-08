UrduPoint.com
12 Arrested With Contraband

Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:29 PM

12 arrested with contraband

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 12 criminals and recovered narcotics, weapons and cash from their possession

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 12 criminals and recovered narcotics, weapons and cash from their possession.

During the ongoing drive against criminals and drug pushers, teams of Kundian, Esa Khel and Hernoli police conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested eight drug pushers and criminals and recovered 5 kg hashish, 3 pistols 30 bore, a revolver 32 bore and 30 bottles liquor from them.

Mianwali Sadr police arrested 4 gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 17120 and 4 cell phones from them.

The accused were identified as Abdullah, Wasim Khan, Allah Din, Ahmad Noor, Waqar Shahzad, Asmatullah, Rafiullah, MuhammadIdrees, Faizullah, Muhammad Arslan and others.

Cases have been registered.

