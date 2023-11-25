Open Menu

12 Arrested With Drugs, Arms In Sargodha

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2023 | 05:10 PM

12 arrested with drugs, arms in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Police nabbed 12 alleged criminals across the district here on Saturday.

Teams of different police stations raided places and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain. Police recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, four rounds, 490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from the accused.

An investigation is ongoing.

