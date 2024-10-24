12 arrested,narcotics recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 12 criminals from various parts of the

district and recovered contraband from their possession.

In a crackdown against outlaws, the teams of different police stations

raided and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid,

Mubashir and Zain besides recovering 1.8 kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns,

three kalashnikovs, 490 rounds and cash.