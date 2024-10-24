Open Menu

12 Arrested,narcotics Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 01:10 PM

12 arrested,narcotics recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 12 criminals from various parts of the

district and recovered contraband from their possession.

In a crackdown against outlaws, the teams of different police stations

raided and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid,

Mubashir and Zain besides recovering 1.8 kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns,

three kalashnikovs, 490 rounds and cash.

Related Topics

Police Arslan Criminals From

Recent Stories

IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present ..

IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today

37 minutes ago
 Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing ..

Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa

1 hour ago
 COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield ..

COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024

2 hours ago
 PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test m ..

PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

5 hours ago
Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter appr ..

Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches

14 hours ago
 PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Just ..

PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment

14 hours ago
 HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional A ..

HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment

14 hours ago
 Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts ..

Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA

14 hours ago
 Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like US ..

Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like USSR

14 hours ago
 Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election resu ..

Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election results

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan