12 Arrested,narcotics Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 12 criminals from various parts of the
district and recovered contraband from their possession.
In a crackdown against outlaws, the teams of different police stations
raided and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid,
Mubashir and Zain besides recovering 1.8 kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns,
three kalashnikovs, 490 rounds and cash.
