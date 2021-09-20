UrduPoint.com

12 Arrested,narcotics Seized

Mon 20th September 2021 | 04:40 PM

12 arrested,narcotics seized

Police arrested 12 accused and recovered narcotics, weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Police arrested 12 accused and recovered narcotics, weapons from their possession.

Police on Monday said the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 12 accused,besides recovered 1.

4 kg hash, 195 litres liquor and 3 pistols 30 bore from them.

They were identified as--Shahbaz,Numan,Sajid Iqbal,Ramzan,Sikandar Hayyat,Ifftikhar,Ali Akbar,Talha Riaz and others.

Police registered cases and started investigation.

