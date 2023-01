(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have arrested 12 criminals, and recovered weapons and narcotics.

Police said Safder, Saeed, Sarwar, Sarmad, Shumail, Sohail, Aslam, Aneel, Aqeel, Asjed,Shahid and Raheel were arrested while16 guns,12 pistols, 211 rounds, 333-liter liquor,3.7-kghashish and valuables were recovered from the accused.