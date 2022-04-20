12 beggars caught

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The social welfare department caught 12 beggars from various Chowks, intersections and roads of the city during past 24 hours.

Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Tahir said here on Wednesday that anti-beggary campaign was in full swing in the city and 12 beggars were rounded up today from Jalvi Market Dhuddiwala, Samanabad, Station Chowk, Chenab Chowk, Sargodha Road, Jhal Chowk Sitiana Road, Jamia Chishtia Chowk, Akbar Chowk Jail Road and Kokianwala.

These habitual beggars were later handed over to the area police while further action against them was under way, he added.