12 beggars caught

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :The Social Welfare Department caught 12 beggars from various chowks, intersections and roads of the city during the past 12 hours.

Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Tahir said here on Sunday that anti-beggary campaign was going on and beggars were rounded up from Sher Singh Kokianwala Road, Lasani Pulli, Karkhana Bazaar, outside Agriculture University, outside Serena Hotel, Chenab Club Chowk, outside Mian Trust Hospital and Shoaib Bilal Market.

They were later on handed over to the area police.