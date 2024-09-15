Open Menu

12 BISE Employees Appointed As Junior Clerks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2024 | 09:00 PM

12 BISE employees appointed as junior clerks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has appointed its 12 employees as junior clerks under the employees quota system.

BISE Secretary Dr Habib-ur-Rehman said here on Sunday that Divisional Commissioner/Chairperson BISE Madam Silwat Saeed in a formal ceremony distributed appointment letters among the new junior clerks.

He said that various employees of education board belonging to scale 1 to 8 had participated in the typing test for their appointment as junior clerks. However, out of them, 12 employees passed the test and hence, they were appointed as junior clerks, he added.

