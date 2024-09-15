12 BISE Employees Appointed As Junior Clerks
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2024 | 09:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has appointed its 12 employees as junior clerks under the employees quota system.
BISE Secretary Dr Habib-ur-Rehman said here on Sunday that Divisional Commissioner/Chairperson BISE Madam Silwat Saeed in a formal ceremony distributed appointment letters among the new junior clerks.
He said that various employees of education board belonging to scale 1 to 8 had participated in the typing test for their appointment as junior clerks. However, out of them, 12 employees passed the test and hence, they were appointed as junior clerks, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Usman Shaukat elected as RCCI's President, Khalid Qazi SVP1 minute ago
-
25 vehicles challaned over violations in one day1 minute ago
-
5 coalminers die in Harnai1 minute ago
-
CPO directs beefing up security at Iqbal Stadium11 minutes ago
-
Lahore Press Club to organise Seerat conference tomorrow21 minutes ago
-
Team fully prepared for SA series: Fatima Sana21 minutes ago
-
Public awareness about importance of ozone layer protection vital for human, environmental sustainab ..31 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive discussion on constitutional amendment underway: Atta Tarar31 minutes ago
-
02 bike lifter held; 3 stolen bikes recovered41 minutes ago
-
ITP Cracks down on helmet violations, Issues 40,000 Fines51 minutes ago
-
Children barred from sitting on driver’s seat of rickshaws1 hour ago
-
Report exposes surge in arrests under draconian laws in IIOJK1 hour ago