12 Booked For Water Theft
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2022 | 08:05 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Lundianwala police booked 12 farmers on charge of sealing irrigation water from Gogera Branch Canal.
A police spokesman on Monday said 12 accused, including, Sher Khan of Lundianwala, stole water from Gogera Branch Canal and irrigated their lands and crops illegally.
To which, police registered a case and started investigation for arrest of the accused,he added.