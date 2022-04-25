UrduPoint.com

12 Booked For Water Theft

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2022 | 08:05 PM

12 booked for water theft

Lundianwala police booked 12 farmers on charge of sealing irrigation water from Gogera Branch Canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Lundianwala police booked 12 farmers on charge of sealing irrigation water from Gogera Branch Canal.

A police spokesman on Monday said 12 accused, including, Sher Khan of Lundianwala, stole water from Gogera Branch Canal and irrigated their lands and crops illegally.

To which, police registered a case and started investigation for arrest of the accused,he added.

