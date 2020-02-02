12 booked over water theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Irrigation authorities have caught another twelve (12) farmers involved in water theft.

Police source said that Irrigation authorities have conducted raids at villages Ghullah Pur, Sahiwal, Noorwla, Chak 92 and other areas of the district and caught red handed another 12 farmers over watering the farms from government canals.

They are included Waris, Aslam, Nasir, Yaqoob, Atta Muhammad, Nawaz, Iqbal and others.

Police have registered separate cases against them