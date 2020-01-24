12 bottled water brands declared unsafe

(@imziishan)

Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) in its water quality monitoring report from October-December, 2019 has declared 12 bottled water brands as unsafe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) in its water quality monitoring report from October-December, 2019 has declared 12 bottled water brands as unsafe.

According to the monitoring report, 102 samples of Mineral/Bottled water brands have been collected from Islamabad, Karachi, Multan, Lahore, Peshawar, Bahawalpur, Tando Jam, Quetta, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Muzaffarabad.

The task of monitoring and improving the quality of bottled water was given to PCRWR by Ministry of Science and Technology.

PCRWR monitor the quality of mineral/bottled water brands quarterly and publicize the results.

Comparison of analytical findings with permissible limits of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has revealed that six brands (i.

e. Shukran, Droplet, Defence, Vinh, Aqua Ayolam and Livon) were found to be unsafe due to presence of higher levels of sodium ranging from 64-250 mg/L than PSQCA water quality standard for sodium (50 mg/L).

Four brand (i.e. Blue Plus, Defence, Aqua Drop, Aqua Ayolam and Stream) were found unsafe due to the presence of low level of pH.

Whereas, the two brands (i.e. Karakorum Flow and Top Up) were found contaminated with bacteria and Livon with high level of fluoride.

The poor quality of drinking water has forced a large cross-section of citizens to buy bottled water.

As a consequence of this expanding market a mushroom growth of bottled water industry in the country is witnessed during the last few years.

However, many of the mineral/bottled water companies were found selling contaminated water.