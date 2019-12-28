12 bread makers arrested for low weight

The district administration has arrested 12 bread makers for selling low weight bread in different areas of the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :The district administration has arrested 12 bread makers for selling low weight bread in different areas of the city.

On direction of deputy commissioner Peshawar, additional assistant commissioner Abdul Wali Khan conducted supervise raids at Nasir Bagh and adjoining areas and arrested 12 bread makers for selling low weight bread to people.

The additional assistant commissioner said profiteering, hoarding and low weight products were unacceptable and strict action would be taken against violators.

He asked shopkeepers to install government price list at prominent places at their shops.