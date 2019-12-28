UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Bread Makers Arrested For Low Weight

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 02:48 PM

12 bread makers arrested for low weight

The district administration has arrested 12 bread makers for selling low weight bread in different areas of the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :The district administration has arrested 12 bread makers for selling low weight bread in different areas of the city.

On direction of deputy commissioner Peshawar, additional assistant commissioner Abdul Wali Khan conducted supervise raids at Nasir Bagh and adjoining areas and arrested 12 bread makers for selling low weight bread to people.

The additional assistant commissioner said profiteering, hoarding and low weight products were unacceptable and strict action would be taken against violators.

He asked shopkeepers to install government price list at prominent places at their shops.

Related Topics

Peshawar Nasir Price Bagh Government Weight

Recent Stories

PTI govt. allocated record funds for tribal distri ..

10 minutes ago

5 held for decanting LPG in Faisalabad

10 minutes ago

At Least 8 Shot, 2 Fatally Due to Shooting in Texa ..

10 minutes ago

Five booked for stealing oil from Parco line

10 minutes ago

Dense fog to dominate in plain areas including Pun ..

6 minutes ago

Citizenship Amendment Act proves worth of two-nati ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.