12 business centres sealed over Covid SOPs violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration launched crackdown against violators of Corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) and sealed 12 business centres across the district during last 24 hours.

The business centres who were sealed included restaurants, fast food and drink centres.

The indoor services were continued there at midnight despite ban from the government.

Special magistrate and Secretary Regional Transport Authority Rana Mohsin conducted the raid.