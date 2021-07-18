UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Business Centres Sealed Over Covid SOPs Violation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 12:50 PM

12 business centres sealed over Covid SOPs violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration launched crackdown against violators of Corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) and sealed 12 business centres across the district during last 24 hours.

The business centres who were sealed included restaurants, fast food and drink centres.

The indoor services were continued there at midnight despite ban from the government.

Special magistrate and Secretary Regional Transport Authority Rana Mohsin conducted the raid.

Related Topics

Business National University From Government

Recent Stories

SEHA opens COVID-19 drive-through services centre ..

1 hour ago

US is UAE’s &#039;most important and enduring st ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 18, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Covid-19 vigilance remains top priority

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Kidnappers of Afghan envoy's daughter to be arrest ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.