12 business outlets sealed for SOPs violation

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saqlain Saleem on Tuesday sealed 12 shopping malls for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He also inspected various markets, supply chains, and suburbs to ensure compliance with SOPs and took action against more than 12 brands' outlets/malls for violating regulations.

Saqlain Saleem had met with shopkeepers and assessed the equipment for extinguishing fires and despite notices, several shopkeepers were found violating SOPs and he took action against malls and outlets selling products without ensuring the safety of citizens' lives and property.

The malls and outlets being targeted for action include Chin One, City Hotel, Indus Hotel, Bata Near Balochi Saji, Manshera Road, Data Sweets, haier Electronics, Service, Lime Light, Eden Robe, Al-Karam Studio, and Rangoli Outlets.