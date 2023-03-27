12 business units sealed for hoarding essentials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sealed 12 business units and a cash penalty was also imposed on them for hoarding essential food items.

According to statistics shared by the Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU) here on Monday, district administrations in various cities inspected 138 business units/ shops in the province.

During the operation, hoarding was found in 16 business units while 122 were found clear. In action against hoarding, 12 business units were sealed and a collective fine of Rs.139,500 was imposed on 12 other units.

During the crackdown, three shopkeepers were arrested and an FIR was registered against five others. Out of the 16 hoarding incidents five have been reported from Haripur, three each from Mohmand, Hangu, two each in Dir Upper and Mansehra and one in Abbottabad.