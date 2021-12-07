12 business units sealed, four profiteers held

The teams of district administration here Tuesday sealed 12 business units and apprehended four persons over charges of creating an artificial price hike

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) ::The teams of district administration here Tuesday sealed 12 business units and apprehended four persons over charges of creating an artificial price hike.

The action was jointly taken by KP Food Department and district administration while heavy police contingent was also present to cope with any untoward incident.

The teams led by assistant commissioners and district food controller conducted raids in different markets of the district and checked to sell commodities on government-approved price list.

During the raids, four persons were arrested while Rs 13,000 penalty was imposed on them and warning notices were also issued to 29 shopkeepers.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Aun Haider Gondal warned shopkeepers to avoid hoarding and price hike otherwise strict action would be taken against them.