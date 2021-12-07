UrduPoint.com

12 Business Units Sealed, Four Profiteers Held

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 10:34 PM

12 business units sealed, four profiteers held

The teams of district administration here Tuesday sealed 12 business units and apprehended four persons over charges of creating an artificial price hike

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) ::The teams of district administration here Tuesday sealed 12 business units and apprehended four persons over charges of creating an artificial price hike.

The action was jointly taken by KP Food Department and district administration while heavy police contingent was also present to cope with any untoward incident.

The teams led by assistant commissioners and district food controller conducted raids in different markets of the district and checked to sell commodities on government-approved price list.

During the raids, four persons were arrested while Rs 13,000 penalty was imposed on them and warning notices were also issued to 29 shopkeepers.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Aun Haider Gondal warned shopkeepers to avoid hoarding and price hike otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Business Price Market

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab d ..

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab dates sector&#039;s development ..

40 minutes ago
 Locals protest against continued suspension of ele ..

Locals protest against continued suspension of electricity in Srinagar area

2 minutes ago
 We have to eradicate menace of corruption from soc ..

We have to eradicate menace of corruption from society.: Muneer

2 minutes ago
 Dozens arrested during forces' raids in IIOJK

Dozens arrested during forces' raids in IIOJK

2 minutes ago
 CNGs stations to remain closed from 9 am to 4 pm f ..

CNGs stations to remain closed from 9 am to 4 pm for a month: Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 Bellingham fined 40,000 euros for match-fixing com ..

Bellingham fined 40,000 euros for match-fixing comment

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.