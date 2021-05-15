UrduPoint.com
12 Butchers Arrested, 21 Others Booked For Selling Meat At Exorbitant Rates

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 08:10 PM

12 butchers arrested, 21 others booked for selling meat at exorbitant rates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :The district administration arrested 12 butchers, registered cases against 21 others and sealed seven shops over selling meat at exorbitant rates during Eid holidays.

The teams during monitoring of prices in various markets also imposed a fine of Rs 489,000 on several butchers over profiteering.

According to official sources, 7 butchers were booked in tehsil city and 1 was arrested. Seven shops were sealed, 14 cases were registered and 11 butchers were arrested in tehsil Jarranwala. Fine of Rs 277,000 was imposed on butchers in tehsil Samundri and Rs 30,000 in tehsil Tandlianwal over selling meat at higher prices.

