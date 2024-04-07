Open Menu

12 Butchers Held For Selling Meat At Exorbitant Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2024 | 03:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The district administration has arrested around 12 butchers imposing fines on them for selling meat at exorbitant rates.

According to the administration, among other shopkeepers the 12 butchers were held during ongoing crackdown against profiteers aimed at extending relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramazan by ensuring availability of essential commodities at officially-notified rates.

It says that Assistant Commissioner Dera Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi visited different areas including Multan road, Mohallah Jogianwala, Imamia Gate, Muslim Bazaar and others wherein he checked quality and prices of meat at butchers’ shops.

During inspection, around 12 butchers were found violating officially prescribed price list.

The assistant commissioner imposed fine over the violators and sent them behind the bars.

Talking to media on this occasion, the assistant commissioner said the action was taken after multiple complaints received by the administration against the butchers regarding meat prices.

He said the administration was committed to provide maximum relief to the citizens and the availability of commodities would be ensured at official price lists.

Moreover, he appealed the public to get their complaints, if any, with the price monitoring desks established at different places in the city so that appropriate action could be taken against the violators.

