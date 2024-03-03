12 Candidates Contesting For Three Senate Seats From Balochistan
Faizan Hashmi
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) As many as 12 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for the three vacant Senate seats from Balochistan.
According to the announcement of the Election Commission of Pakistan on Sunday, the submission of nomination papers to the Returning Officer for the three vacant seats of the Senate from Balochistan has been completed.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared that the voting for the three vacant Senate seats from Balochistan will take place on March 14, 2024, within the premises of the Balochistan Assembly.
The Senate seats from Balochistan have become vacant due to the resignation of Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Prince Ahmad Umar Ahmadzai and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari.
Muhammad Farid Afridi, serving as the Provincial Election Commissioner of Balochistan, has been designated as the returning officer for the Senate elections slated for March 14th.
the Returning Officer was issued a public notice on March 1, with candidates scheduled to submit their nomination papers on March 2 and 3, from 08:30 a.m. to 04:30 p.m.
The deadline for scrutinizing nomination papers is March 5, while the deadline for lodging appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers is March 7, 2024.
The tribunal is required to resolve appeals by March 9, and the revised list of candidates will be published on the same day.
Likewise, March 10 has been designated as the final date for withdrawal of nomination papers.
According to the schedule, the voting for three seats will take place on March 14, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with no interruption.
