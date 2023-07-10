12 candidates obtain nomination papers for Tehsil Chairman Havelian by-elections

Twelve candidates have obtained nomination papers for the seat of Tehsil Havelian chairman by-elections which would be held on 6th August 2023

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Twelve candidates have obtained nomination papers for the seat of Tehsil Havelian chairman by-elections which would be held on 6th August 2023.

The candidates include Khurshid Azam Khan, Iftekhar Khan, Aziz Sher Khan, Sardar Shamrez Abdullah Azam Khan, Sardar Sher Azfal, and six others.

The Assistant Commissioner II Havelian, Lubna Iqbal, has received the nomination papers at the Assistant Commissioner's office in Havelian until the specified deadline.

On the first day of submission of nomination papers, no candidate presented their papers while on 11th and 12th July candidates would submit their papers. According to the ECP schedule, the polling for the Tehsil Chairman election will be held on August 6, 2023.

The scrutiny of the candidate's nomination papers will be completed from July 14 to July 16, 2023. The returning officer will make decisions regarding the acceptance or rejection of the nomination papers on July 17 and July 18.

The last date for deciding appeals by the Appellate Tribunal is set for July 20, 2023. On July 21, the revised list of nominated candidates will be displayed. Candidates will have the option to withdraw their nomination papers on July 22. The ECP will then display a revised list of candidates and allocate election symbols. The final list of contesting candidates will be published on July 23, 2023.