12 Candidates To Contest By-polls On NA-221

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 09:14 PM

12 candidates to contest by-polls on NA-221



MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwer Chohan Tuesday said that about 17 desirous candidates have submitted nomination papers with Returning officer (RO) to contest by-election on NA-221 Tharparkar-I.

According to a press release, he said that out of 17 candidates five candidates had withdrew nominations papers on Monday.

He said that about 12 candidates will contest by-polls for NA-221 Tharparkar-I to be held on February 21.

