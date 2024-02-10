Open Menu

12 Cases Of May 9 Riots: Imran, Qureshi Get Bail

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 10, 2024 | 01:00 PM

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

The court also grants bail to AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed in May 9 case.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2024) Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been granted bail in 12 cases related to the May 9 incidents.

The decision came from a local Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi, which instructed authorities to release both individuals.

During the hearing at Adiala Jail, the ATC prosecutor sought to postpone the case, but the court rejected the request and decided on the bail application based on the available records.

Similarly, Sheikh Rasheed, a leader of the Pakistan Awami Muslim League, also had his bail approved in the May 9 cases by the ATC in Rawalpindi. Sheikh Rasheed was released on a surety bond of Rs. 200,000.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the former Federal minister, had already been granted bail in the New Town police station case.

He was arrested outside the court chamber and is currently in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. He was implicated in the case involving the burning down of a sensitive agency's office.

Additionally, the Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi conducted hearings for 12 cases related to attacks on military installations on May 9.

Judge Ijaz Asif oversaw the proceedings, which involved 498 accused individuals, including Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

However, neither Imran Khan nor Shah Mahmood Qureshi were presented in court from Adiala Jail.

The registrar attended to their attendance while other accused individuals who were on bail appeared at the Adiala Jail Community Hall courtroom.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Station Jail Rashid Rawalpindi Chamber May Muslim From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

3 minutes ago
 Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

1 hour ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

6 hours ago
 NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal ..

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto

23 hours ago
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

23 hours ago
 Nawaz to address victory once final results obtain ..

Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam

23 hours ago
 Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with ..

Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..

24 hours ago

President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count

1 day ago
 NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Kh ..

NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif

1 day ago
 Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in ele ..

Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan