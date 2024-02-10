12 Cases Of May 9 Riots: Imran, Qureshi Get Bail
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 10, 2024 | 01:00 PM
The court also grants bail to AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed in May 9 case.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2024) Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been granted bail in 12 cases related to the May 9 incidents.
The decision came from a local Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi, which instructed authorities to release both individuals.
During the hearing at Adiala Jail, the ATC prosecutor sought to postpone the case, but the court rejected the request and decided on the bail application based on the available records.
Similarly, Sheikh Rasheed, a leader of the Pakistan Awami Muslim League, also had his bail approved in the May 9 cases by the ATC in Rawalpindi. Sheikh Rasheed was released on a surety bond of Rs. 200,000.
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the former Federal minister, had already been granted bail in the New Town police station case.
He was arrested outside the court chamber and is currently in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. He was implicated in the case involving the burning down of a sensitive agency's office.
Additionally, the Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi conducted hearings for 12 cases related to attacks on military installations on May 9.
Judge Ijaz Asif oversaw the proceedings, which involved 498 accused individuals, including Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
However, neither Imran Khan nor Shah Mahmood Qureshi were presented in court from Adiala Jail.
The registrar attended to their attendance while other accused individuals who were on bail appeared at the Adiala Jail Community Hall courtroom.
