12 Cases Registered In Capital's Police Stations Against Salman Akram: IHC Told
Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2025 | 07:39 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of the petition of PTI Leader Salman Akram Raja after the police submitted the report containing the cases registered against him
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of the petition of PTI Leader Salman Akram Raja after the police submitted the report containing the cases registered against him.
The court directed the petitioner to approach the relevant courts for the relief in the said cases.
Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfaraz Dogar heard the petition of Salman Akram Raja seeking cases details against him.
DSP Legal Islamabad Police Sajid Cheema and others appeared in the court.
During the hearing, the DSP legal submitted the details of the cases registered against Salman Akram Raja at various police stations of the capital. The report stated that a total of 12 cases were registered against the petition in the capital’s police stations.
The court disposed of the application after the report was submitted and asked the petitioner to move to the relevant forums for bail in said case.
