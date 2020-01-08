UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Cases Registered Over Violation Of Marriage Act

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 02:00 PM

MULTAN, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Divisional administration registered 12 cases against violators of punjab marriage act here on Wednesday.

According to spokesperson,special teams conducted 200 raids across the Multan division during three days.

The teams were taking action against marriage hall owners over fireworks and aerial firing in marriage ceremonies.The marriage hall's administration were bound to close the marriage halls till 10 pm.The administration was strictly implementing the marriage function act under the directions of Punjab government.

