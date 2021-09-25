12 caught for pilfering electricity

Gujranwala Electric Supply Company (GEPCO) claimed on Saturday to have caught twelve people for allegedly pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and meter tampering in various parts of the district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Gujranwala Electric Supply Company (GEPCO) claimed on Saturday to have caught twelve people for allegedly pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and meter tampering in various parts of the district.

A team of Gepco along with police raided at Khorata, Shadiwal, Balanwala, Kakeywali, Kotli Ameerali, Aenghan and caught red-handed Talha, Hassan Tanvir, Sakhawat, Ghulam Mustafa, Faizul Rasool, Syed Muhmammad, Ali, Adnan, Kashif, Zameerul Hassan, Mukhtar Ahmed and Sufian while pilfering electricityfrom main transmission lines and through meter tempering.

Police have registered cases against the accused.