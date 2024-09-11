Open Menu

12 Children Drown As Rickshaw Plunges Into Canal In Okara

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 04:20 PM

12 children drown as rickshaw plunges into canal in Okara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Twelve schoolchildren were drowned into the canal on Wednesday as the rickshaw hit the bridge and fell into the canal near Hujra Shah Muqeem in Okara.

According to a private news channel and rescue sources, the incident happened because of the overspeed.

The rescue 1122 reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported.

Four children have been rescued, while the search for the remaining eight is ongoing.

The rickshaw driver was fled after the incident.

