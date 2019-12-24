12 Christmas bazaars set up in Multan division

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) : Commissioner Multan Shanul Haq said that 12 christmas bazaars had been set up in the division to facilitate christian community in celebrating christmas.

The commissioner said that as per directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, two christmas bazaars had been set up in Multan, four in Vehari, two in Khanewal and four had been set up in Lodhran district.

He said the christian community would be offered 20 percent subsidy on commodities in these bazaars.

He said that all commodities had been made available in the bazaars to facilitate the community and bazaars would remain open for three days.

Shanul Haq added that bangles, dresses and other stalls for women had also been setup in these bazaars. He said that commodities at cheaper rates would be ensured in the bazaars.