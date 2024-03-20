12 Colliers Died, 8 Safely Rescued In Haranai’s Mine Collapse Incident
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2024 | 03:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) At least twelve colliers died and eight were safely rescued after a coalmine collapsed in the Haranai district area of Balochistan.
Mines Official Abdul Ghani told APP on Wednesday that eight miners were rescued alive along with the recovery of 12 dead bodies during the completion of a rescue operation in the Zardallu area near Haranai.
He said that the condition of the rescued eight miners was stable. He said that about 18 colliers trapped underground after a gas explosion in the coal mine on Tuesday saying that receiving information about the incident, the rescue teams were reached the site operation was started 12 bodies of miners were pulled out and eight were rescued alive from it.
The deceased bodies were identified as Abdul Saboor, Rafiullah, Abdul Razaq, Abdul Wahab, Izatullah, Abdul Ghafoor, Hameedullah, Rafiullah, Muhammad Ibrahim, Numan Adil, Nematullah and Abdul Ghafoor. All victims were reported to be residents of respective districts of Balochistan.
Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti took notice of the incident on Tuesday night and directed concerned officials to expedite the rescue operation to protect them.
Further investigation was underway.
