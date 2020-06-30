UrduPoint.com
12 Combat Teams, 714 Surveillance Teams Working Against Locust Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 09:39 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Locust control committees are operating in the district to monitor and take necessary action against locust attack.

This was told in a meeting presided over by Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial here Tuesday.

The meeting was further told that 12 combat teams and 714 surveillance committees were functioning in the district to stop the locust attack. Monitoring was underway at 21 union councils of Cholistan.

Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner said surveillance and monitoring of locust should continue. He said that conventions should be organized to educate farmers about locust.

