12 commercial centres on violation of COVID-19 SOPs sealed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :District administration sealed 12 commercial centres on charges of violating COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), here on Tuesday.

According to Deputy Director Directorate General of Public Relations (DGPR) Asghar Khan, the commercial centres were sealed at different locations in the city.

Similarly, inspection teams also imposed Rs82,000 fine on shopkeepers for ignoring COVID-19 SOPs.

Likewise, the administration of two different private banks was also issued warnings. Ashgar Khan added that 12 buses were also impounded for neglecting precautionary measures.

The district administration also managed vaccination of the buses crew, said Asghar.