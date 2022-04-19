UrduPoint.com

12 Commercial Vehicles Impounded

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2022 | 12:18 PM

12 commercial vehicles impounded

District administration on Tuesday began a crackdown against illegal bus stands in the city and impounded twelve (12) vehicles providing travelling services to people

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :District administration on Tuesday began a crackdown against illegal bus stands in the city and impounded twelve (12) vehicles providing travelling services to people.

A team led by secretary transport authority conducted operation at Makhdoom chowk and Muzaffargarh morr wala Bypass, officials said adding that the initiative was aimed at streamlining traffic operations in the city.

Senior official transport authority said that twelve wagons have been parked in the police station while heavy fine was imposed on five other commercial vehicles on illegal parking.

He said that deputy commissioner has ordered proper traffic management in the city and added that no one will be allowed to operate illegal stands across the city

