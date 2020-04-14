12 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Faisalabad: Minister

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 08:43 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution / Focal Person Anti Corona Measures Ch Zaheeruddin said on Tuesday that 134 people were tested from Faisalabad, however, 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus were in the district, while 19 corona patients belonging to Faisalabad were reported in other districts.

He said this while briefing the media on coronavirus situation in Faisalabad at Commissioner Office here on Tuesday. Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Parliamentarians Raja Riaz, Sh Khurram Shahzad, Latif Nazar, Shakeel Shahid, District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed were also present.

The Minister lauded the efforts of the district administration, police, doctors, journalists, security forces against coronavirus and said that by the grace of Almighty Allah, "we will win against corona with joint efforts".

He informed that 151 Zaireen returning from Taftan and Multan quarantine were sent to their homes after consecutive negative corona tests.

He said that 9 Tableegi persons, out of 61 were positive and results of three persons were still awaited.

He said that 180 overseas Pakistanis were arriving at the airport from Abu Dhabi and those who bear the expenses of hotels would be kept in hotels while others would be kept in quarantine centers, where their samples would be taken after 48 hours and if their report would be negative, they would be sent to their homes.

Ch Zaheeruddin further said that parliamentarians were mobilized to assist the poor in their Constituencies.

To a question, he said that hotel owners had agreed to temporarily accommodate wayfarers and they had negotiated all the matters with Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad.

He said that pace of corona testing process had been accelerated.

