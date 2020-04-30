12 coronavirus patients died, 358 new cases emerged: Chief Minister Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday said that 12 patients of coronavirus lost their lives while struggling against the infection, this is the first ever highest number of deaths since March 19 when first death stemming from coronavirus was reported

"We have 112 deaths in 34 days means more three patients succumbed to the virus every day right from the first death of March 19 this is quite worrisome situation," he said this in a statement issued from the CM's House.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 2587 tests were conducted against which 358 new cases emerged. The number of coronavirus positive cases has reached to 6053 which was 11.1 percent of the total tests, 54377 conducted so far.

The chief minister disclosed that 12 patients died taking toll to 112 which constituted 1.8 percent of the total patients. "At present 47 patients are in critical condition, including 17 on ventilator," he said and prayed for their early recovery.

Talking about 4721 under treatment patients, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 3473 were in Home Isolation, 741 at Isolation centers and 505 in different hospitals. "Those are under home isolation doctors look after them through phone," he said.

The chief minister said that out of 358 new cases 284 belonged to Karachi.

District South has highest number of 72, East 62, West 58, orange 32 and Malir 15. Out of 653 cases Karachi has 4182 cases. "This is not a normal situation," he observed.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the areas of district South where coronavirus had affected badly include Bihar Colony with 24 cases, Allama Iqbal 14 cases, Agra Taj 11, Chakiwara eight, Gazdarabad 31, Khada Memon Society three, Nanakwara 15, Civil Line 12, Karachi Cantonment 14, Clifton 30, CCB-1 has 13 cases, CCB-2 has 10, CCB-3 has 50 and CCB-4 has 11 cases.

Shikarpur has 34 new cases, Dadu six, Hyderabad five, Sanghar four, Sukkur three, Jacobabad two, Thatta, Jamshoro, Matiari and Naushehroferoze has one case each.

Giving frequency by age of death, the chief minister said that 43 were between 60 to 69 year of age, 27 between 70 plus, 26 between 50 to 59 and nine were between 40 to 49 years of age. He added that 73 percent patients who died due to coronavirus were male and the others were female.

The chief minister said that the virus had spread all over Sindh and now the worst affected districts of local spread was Shikarpur where 34 new cases had been detected. He urged the people to be vigilant and adopt WHO SOPs.