12 COVID-19 patients died at Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad

The lethality of the fourth wave of Coronavirus is increasing day by day as 12 patients have lost their life which was the ever highest number of deaths in Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) during 24 hours

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The lethality of the fourth wave of Coronavirus is increasing day by day as 12 patients have lost their life which was the ever highest number of deaths in Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) during 24 hours.

According to the ATH spokesperson, during the last 24 hours 12 Coronavirus patients have died at ATH and 19 new patients have been admitted to the Coronavirus ward where the total number of patients has reached to 159.

It was also disclosed that 15 Coronavirus patients were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with acute breathing problems.

The fourth wave of Coronavirus has gripped the Hazara division where district Mansehara has become the new hub of the COVID-19 patients and the number of positive cases has surged rapidly.

Earlier, at the start of the August ATH administration keeping in view of the worsening situation of COVID-19 increased the number of beds for Covid patients by evacuating the Medical unit but due to sudden overflow of COVID patients further, forty beds with oxygen points and monitors were added by evacuating Gynae-C unit.

Medical Director ATH also formed the COVID action committee under the chairmanship of Dr. Irum Sarwar to take immediate steps and improve COVID protocols. It was also proposed to evacuate more wards for infected patients and allocate them only for Covid-19.

Medical Director Prof. Dr. Alam Zeb Khan Swati requested the people to get vaccinated as early as possible by using the vaccination center facilities of Ayub Teaching hospital