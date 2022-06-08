12 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Sargodha Police on Wednesday arrested 12 criminals including five proclaimed offenders and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said that the teams of different police stations conducted raid in the areas under their jurisdiction and arrested 12 criminals.

They were identified as-- Mubashir Ali, Asif, Abbas Ali, Ghulam Ali, Kazim, Baqer, Imtiaz and others,besides recovering 1.34 kg hashish, pistol 30 bore and some other illegal things from them.

Cases were registered against them while further investigation was underway.