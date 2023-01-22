12 criminals arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Police on Sunday arrested 12 criminals including five proclaimed offenders and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said that teams of different police stations conducted raid in the areas under their jurisdiction and arrested 12 criminals identified as Mubashir Ali, Asif, Abbas Ali, Ghulam Ali, Kazim, Baqer, Imtiaz and others and recovered 1.

34 kg hashish, a pistol 30 bore and othervaluables from them.

Cases were registered against the outlaws.