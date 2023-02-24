UrduPoint.com

12 Criminals Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 04:40 PM

12 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Police on Friday arrested 12 criminals including five proclaimed offenders and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said that teams of different police stations conducted raid in the areas under their jurisdiction and arrested 12 criminals identified as Atif, Asif, Abbas Ali, Ghulam Ali, Kazim, Baqer, Imtiaz and others and recovered 1.

2 kg hashish, five pistol of 30 bore, 360 litres of wine and other valuables from them. Cases were registered against the outlaws.

Related Topics

Police Ghulam Ali Criminals From

Recent Stories

Expo Centre Sharjah wraps up â€˜Paper One Showâ€™ ..

Expo Centre Sharjah wraps up â€˜Paper One Showâ€™ on high note, 60% more partici ..

17 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid amends Decree on eLicensing, e ..

Mohammed bin Rashid amends Decree on eLicensing, eTicketing System for events

17 minutes ago
 Czech Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

Czech Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

17 minutes ago
 DoH announces winners of Healthcare Research and I ..

DoH announces winners of Healthcare Research and Innovation Grant

32 minutes ago
 realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-lea ..

Realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-leading Fast Charging Technology

2 hours ago
 EDGE partnered with UK-based &#039;Evolution XR&#0 ..

EDGE partnered with UK-based &#039;Evolution XR&#039; to develop immersive VR tr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.