12 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Police on Friday arrested 12 criminals including five proclaimed offenders and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said that teams of different police stations conducted raid in the areas under their jurisdiction and arrested 12 criminals identified as Atif, Asif, Abbas Ali, Ghulam Ali, Kazim, Baqer, Imtiaz and others and recovered 1.

2 kg hashish, five pistol of 30 bore, 360 litres of wine and other valuables from them. Cases were registered against the outlaws.