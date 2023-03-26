12 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Sunday arrested 12 criminals, including five proclaimed offenders, and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said that teams of different police stations conducted raid in the areas under their jurisdiction and arrested Mubashir Ali, Asif, Abbas Ali, Ghulam Ali, Kazim, Baqer, Imtiaz and others.

Police recovered 1.34 kg hashish, four pistols and valuables from the accused.

Cases were registered against the outlaws.